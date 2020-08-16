Local man shoots into crowd, people in crowd shoot back

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A man in a car shoots into a crowd of people at a Tupelo nightclub, and some people in the crowd shoot back.

Tupelo Police are investigating an incident that took place around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

Witnesses say a man in a red Ford Explorer fired into a crowd of people at Club Heat on Senter Street– that’s when a few other people reportedly fired back.

No one was injured.

Twenty minutes later, Tupelo Police attempted to stop a red Ford Explorer on South Green Street.

At first, the Explorer did not stop and led police on a brief chase.

Once stopped, officers arrested driver Kendrick D. Spears for misdemeanor offenses as well as felony possession of Narcotics (suspected Ecstasy). Police also found two firearms, and Spears’ vehicle had bullet holes along the sides.

Police say a second suspect was detained and interviewed at the scene and cooperated fully.

Officers say the investigation is in its early stages, and more arrests are possible.

Additional information will be released when available.