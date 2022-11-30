74th Annual Reed’s Tupelo Christmas Parade street closures

TUPELO, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The 74th Annual Reed’s Tupelo Christmas Parade is set for this Friday, December 2 beginning at 6:00 pm in Downtown Tupelo.

Street closures will begin at 4 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and include the following:

• West Main Street

• Jefferson Street

• Front Street

• Spring Street

• Broadway Street

• Green Street

• Church Street

• Madison Street

• Robins Street

• Commerce Street

The streets will reopen pending traffic following the parade. Do not drive into the parade route until all barricades have been taken down.

The parade route will begin at the intersection of Front Street and Main Street and head West on Main Street to Robins Street, North on Robins Street to Jefferson Street, then East on Jefferson Street to the Cadence Bank Arena. To ensure viewing of the parade in its entirety, please line up along the parade route listed.

