Early morning car accident kills one, injures two

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A south Mississippi man is killed in a Lowndes County accident Monday morning.

The accident happened on Highway 45 Alternate and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive just before 8 a.m. in Crawford.

State troopers said the truck 19-year-old Dalton Brumbaugh of Petal was driving ran off the road and hit a culvert.

Two passengers in the pick-up were taken to Baptist Golden Triangle with minor injures.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said Brumbaugh died at the scene.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol continues to investigate the accident.