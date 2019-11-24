82-year-old female bodybuilder beats down home intruder

Rochester, New York, resident Willie Murphy is not your average 82-year-old. When a man decided to break into her home Thursday night, the award-winning bodybuilder used her strength to repel the intruder with the help of a table, baby shampoo and a broom.

Murphy told CNN affiliate WHAM that the intruder started pounding on her door and asking for someone to call an ambulance as she was getting ready for bed. She called the police, but would not let the man in. That’s when things got more intense.

The man busted through the door, but did not make it very far before Murphy put her years of strength training to good use. She quickly grabbed a nearby table and started attacking the intruder.

“I took that table and I went to working on him,” she told WHAM. “…I’m alone and I’m old, but guess what? I’m tough.”

Thanks in part to her impressive strength, the table broke, but that didn’t stop Murphy. Naturally, she picked up the metal legs and used them to continue defending her home. She went on using a combination of her strength training and other household items to make sure the intruder stayed down. After jumping on him a few times, she grabbed a bottle of baby shampoo and squirted it in his face. After that, Murphy started whacking him with a broom.

Despite being able to deadlift 225 pounds, Murphy told WHAM that the intruder was too heavy for her to move.

“He wants to get the heck out of there and I’m trying to help him get out of the house, but I can’t move him,” she said. “He’s dead weight.”

By the time she had a chance to get close enough to try to move him, the police were already arriving. She does not plan on pressing charges, WHAM reported.

“So they come in,” she said. “He’s laying down already because I had really did a number on that man.”

Murphy’s strength in the situation was no surprise, as she is a familiar sight at the Maplewood YMCA. Murphy has previously earned first place awards in her division at the World Natural Powerlifting Federation’s championships and was named the 2014 Lifter of the Year after winning gold medals in the deadlift, power curl and bench press.