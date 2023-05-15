90s Again on Monday, More Bearable by Midweek

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Hot and humid weather continues as we begin the new week. A little bit of relief arrives midweek.

TONIGHT: Another mild and muggy night. Temperatures will only dip into the upper 60s. Low near 67° with mostly clear skies.

MONDAY: Hot! Near-record high temperatures once again. High near 91° ( this would tie the record set back in 1962). We’ll have some afternoon pop-up storms as well, which could help cool things off for a handful of us.

TUESDAY: Not quite as hot, but hot nonetheless. High near 87°, and more clouds than sun. Isolated showers and storms are likely in the afternoon.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday looks like the “coolest” day of the week, with a high in the low 80s. Going forward, temperatures should stay in the low to mid 80s for the rest of the week. Isolated showers and storms are possible just about every day.