982 coronavirus cases, 13 deaths related to COVID-19 reported Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- The Mississippi State Department of Health releases new COVID-19 numbers. While the new cases are lower than the last few days, the number of people hospitalized with the virus goes up as the strain on the state’s hospital system wears thin.

982 new cases and 13 deaths related to the coronavirus are being reported Thursday.

There are 950 Mississippians hospitalized with the virus.

UMMC even issues a stark warning to the state saying the outlook for hospitals is grim.

The Vice-chancellor of UMMC saying the hospital is struggling to find beds for patients with the virus and other emergencies.

Governor Tate Reeves anticipates a statewide executive order on bars as coronavirus cases continue to surge. He also said he plans to add more counties to his order mandating masks.