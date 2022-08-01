HSFT Stop #35 — Winona Christian

Winona, Miss. (WCBI) — There may be someone different at the helm of the Winona Christian football program this year, but he’s certainly a familiar face. Ken Chandler is back to coach the Stars after he spent two seasons as their head coach from 2014-2016.

“I’ve been in a lot of places and this is home to me,” Chandler said. “I’ve lived around the area for 20 years and this is home to me. I’m so proud to be back.”

Last year was a down year for Winona Christian as the Stars won just three games. But the issue wasn’t a lack of talent — it was a lack of players. The school has just about 30 kids per grade, so it’s been difficult to find enough boys to play.

Chandler knew that would be the challenge, but said they’ve found a handful of boys to join the team this year that didn’t play last season.

“I’m really excited that we have got this many people out that weren’t playing last year,” senior Jake Ware said. “I think we can do a lot.”

The small boost in numbers will be helpful, but Chandler knows it’s about quality — not quantity. And he’s walked back into this Winona Christian job to find quality players both on and off the field.

Chandler has had a swear jar ever since he started as a head coach. It’s simple — kids have to put money in whenever they cuss. But it’s not even been a topic of discussion at Winona Christian yet.

“I don’t think I’ve heard a cuss word or heard a negative thought from a kid,” Chandler said.

He said he uses the money to buy the kids pizza at the end of the season, but at this pace, it looks like that money will be coming out of his pocket instead.