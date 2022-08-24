HSFT Stop #59: Starkville

Starkville, Miss. (WCBI)- Starkville took down Madison Central in the regular season last year, but fell to the Jaguars in the semifinals. Head coach Chris Jones knows the mentality his team needs to have in order to bring the hardware back to Starkville.

“Can’t skip steps,” Jones said. “Can’t look forward as far as district or playing Madison. We got Columbus this Friday. The goal is to win a state championship but that won’t happen if we don’t take care of business each week.”

Junior and second-year starting QB Trey Petty has received offers from Southern Miss and Mississippi State. Jones says he’s understanding what they’re trying to do more.

“His job is to be the point guard,” Jones said. “Get the ball to your playmakers and take care of the football, get the ball to your guys and have fun.”

“My stats will improve a lot this year. 60% completion percentage last year, 1,000 passing and receiving and I can double that this year,” Petty said.

“You don’t see too many QBs like this in high school in 11th grade. He’s different,” senior wide receiver Jaylon York said.

The receivers have impressed Jones a lot. Jaylon York with his energy and Braylon Burnside who is a four-star prospect according to 247 sports. He has 10 offers, headlined by three in the SEC from Mississippi State, Ole Miss and South Carolina. He says that helps his confidence.

“It builds it up every day,” Burnside said. “My mom is always on me about that, keeping my grades up and staying in line and out of trouble.”

“Really good kid and player,” Jones said about Burnside. “He has done a lot for us since ninth grade when we started him at safety. We put him at safety and receiver and wherever we put him we expect him to get the job done.”

“He’s a key player. If I need to go to somebody I know I have him and Jaylon York,” Petty said. “I have plenty of key guys but he’s different.”

The Falcons and Yellow Jackets kick off Friday at 7:30 in Columbus.