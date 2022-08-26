HSFT Stop #60- Columbus

Columbus, Miss. (WCBI)- The Columbus Falcons are looking for their first winning season since 2015. Head coach Josh Pulphus thinks this is the year his team finally makes it over the hump. 2021 was the closest the Falcons have been to the playoffs in quite some time.

“We were an extra point away from getting ourselves in a position to making the playoffs,” Pulphus said. “So we’re excited about the opportunity that we have ahead of us.”

“That just made us go even even harder in the offseason to get better to try to take that next step to go deeper in the playoffs,” senior receiver Khristian Watson said.

Pulphus says his team is in a better position since they had a normal offseason without dealing with the effects of COVID-19. They’ll have to be ready from the jump as they take on a powerhouse in the Starkville Yellow Jackets.

“We know they’re a good team, but we feel very confident about ourselves. So be ready Friday night,” senior offensive and defensive lineman Heymar Nagi said.

While the Falcons fell to Starkville 28-0 in the season opener last year, Pulphus and his team aren’t intimidated heading into this year’s game.

“The kids enjoy the competition. Your high school experience is special and not too many people can say they played the No. 5 team in the state.”

Kickoff is at 7:30 this Friday.