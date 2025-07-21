A 20-year-old died in a car accident on Sunday morning

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) The Columbus Fire Department was on scene working a single car accident.

The incident happened just after 5:30 Sunday morning.

Lowndes County Coroner tells WCBI, 20-year-old Egypt Ariana Cooper was pronounced dead, she was the passenger in a north bound Honda that struck the bridge over Mcbee Creek.

The male driver was transported to a hospital by helicopter with serious injuries.

The Accident is still under investigation by the Columbus Police Department, and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

