A Batesville man faces first degree murder charges

LAFAYETTE, Miss. (WCBI)- The suspect in a deadly shooting faces first-degree murder charges.

19-year-old Keith Lamont Harmon Jr. of Batesville was taken into custody on August 21st.

Officers went to the Links apartment complex after witnesses heard gunshots around 2a.m.

The victim, 24-year-old John Adams of Oxford, died in North Mississippi Medical Center Tupelo from his injuries.

Witnesses were able to provide a description of Harmon’s vehicle.

Shortly after, the Panola County Sheriff’s Office and Batesville Police conducted a traffic stop on the car, and Harmon was taken into custody.

Harmon appeared in front of the Lafayette County Justice Court Judge. His bond is set at $1,000,000.