A Batesville man faces first degree murder charges
24-year-old John Adams of Oxford died in North Mississippi Medical Center Tupelo from his injuries.
LAFAYETTE, Miss. (WCBI)- The suspect in a deadly shooting faces first-degree murder charges.
19-year-old Keith Lamont Harmon Jr. of Batesville was taken into custody on August 21st.
Officers went to the Links apartment complex after witnesses heard gunshots around 2a.m.
The victim, 24-year-old John Adams of Oxford, died in North Mississippi Medical Center Tupelo from his injuries.
Witnesses were able to provide a description of Harmon’s vehicle.
Shortly after, the Panola County Sheriff’s Office and Batesville Police conducted a traffic stop on the car, and Harmon was taken into custody.
Harmon appeared in front of the Lafayette County Justice Court Judge. His bond is set at $1,000,000.