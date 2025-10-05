A burn ban has been issued for Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) Due to the lack of rain within the past couple of weeks, a burn ban has been put in place for the city of Starkville.

Over the past week, Starkville Firefighters have responded to several brush fires caused by outdoor burning.

To help protect lives, property, and resources, all outdoor burning is forbidden until conditions improve and the ban is lifted.

The Starkville Fire Department is encouraging all residents to abide by the ban, and if you do not, it could lead to fines or further action.

