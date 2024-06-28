Calhoun County man accused of raping elderly woman

PITTSBORO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County man is accused of raping an elderly woman and then running from law enforcement.

Dekota Humphrey, 27, is facing several charges including rape-assault with intent to ravish, aggravated assault domestic violence, DUI, and leaving the scene of an accident.

He remains in the Calhoun County jail.

A series of events led to his arrest on Thursday afternoon.

Deputies were called to a home on County Road 311 about a person who had been assaulted.

Sheriff Greg Pollan says Humphrey stole the victim’s truck and later crashed it a few miles away on Road 314.

The department’s new K-9, Rooster, and deputies tracked Humphrey a few hundred yards into the woods.

That’s where he was taken into custody.

This is an ongoing investigation and more charges are likely.