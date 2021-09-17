Car crashes into Columbus, Mississippi bookstore

Columbus police are investigating an accident involving a car crashing into the front of "Friendly City Bookstore"

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Scary moments at a downtown Columbus book store Friday afternoon. A car crashed through the front of “Friendly City Books.” No injuries were reported to the driver or anyone inside of the store. Workers were inside of the store making repairs to the front of the building. Columbus police are investigating the accident.