Class B-79 ready to protect and serve after 12 weeks at the police academy

The area's newest law officers learned the importance of teamwork, selfless service and thinking and acting under pressure

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – During the past twelve weeks, members of Class B-79 have learned to work as a team.

Whether it is learning to march in cadence, cleaning the barracks, or helping serve meals, each class does it all as one unit, under the direction and instruction of experienced staff.

This is the fourth class since Dan McKinney became director at the academy. He said the graduates have been pushed to the limit and beyond during their training.

” You know, 23 people, they’ll have their conflicts and they have to learn to live with each other and deal with each other and deal with the chaos of the academy. It is controlled chaos, so we try and instill in them. If you can handle the controlled chaos, you definitely will have to handle uncontrolled chaos on the street,” McKinney said.

Next to the oath of office, a highlight of every graduation is the pinning ceremony. Family members get the honor of pinning the badge onto the new officers.

Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask pinned the badge on his son, Drew, who is one of the newest officers for the Pontotoc Police Department.

“I knew this probably was what he was going to do; it is hard to express how you feel,” Sheriff Mask said.

“All my life, my Dad was in law enforcement. Growing up, I saw the lives he touched and people he helped along the way, and I knew the only way to get that satisfaction was to pursue a career in law enforcement as well,” said Pontotoc Police Officer Drew Mask.

During the academy, Skylar Oxendine’s wife Jordan had the couple’s first child, James Timothy. Oxendine, who will work with DeSoto County, says he has always wanted to be a police officer, and he wants to be a role model for his son.

“I have always looked up to police officers and wanted to do the right thing,” Deputy Oxendine said.

The theme for Class B 79 was “Send Me’ and all graduates are ready to protect and serve their communities.

The next basic class at the NMLETC begins in August.

