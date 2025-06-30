Storms To Start The Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Stormy start to the week but we do have a drier pattern returning just in time for 4th of July weekend.

TONIGHT: We clear off as we head into tonight. The clouds stay with lows dropping down to 72

TOMORROW: Another high chance of showers and storms for Monday starting around 11am through the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs reaching near 88. Note: Models are picking up a second round of storms early Tuesday morning starting at midnight for our northern counties.

REST OF THE WEEK: A cold front will bring another high chance for showers and storms on Tuesday. But it is not all bad news as the passage of this front will give us a drier pattern starting at Wednesday and through the rest of the week!