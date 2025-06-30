Stormy & Warm to Begin the Work Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) –Highs will begin to climb back into the 90s by the weekend with rain chances slowly decreasing. The fourth of July looks to be mostly clear!

MONDAY: A high chance of showers and storms to begin the work week. Rain chances will begin in the afternoon and carry into the evening hours. Keep the umbrella close by if you are headed out or enjoy a evening indoors! Highs will be in the upper 80s.

MONDAY NIGHT: A couple of hours will be clear before another early round of showers and storms is possible early Tuesday morning. Lows will drop into the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: A cold front will bring another chance of showers and storms. Highs will rise to the upper 80s again before dropping into the low to mid 70s overnight.

REST OF THE WEEK: A drier pattern sets in after Tuesday with rain chances in the afternoon hours. Highs will rise to the mid 90s by the weekend.