A clearer end to the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- After a couple rounds of showers and storms, the system has moved off to the East. This allowed for clearer and sunny sky conditions towards the afternoon hours. Expect to see a lot more sun the rest of this week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Sky conditions will remain mostly clear overnight and into tomorrow. With the sky staying more clear tonight, the low temperatures are going to be cooler tonight. Overnight low temperatures fall into the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: High temperature for Thursday will be mild, in the upper 50s. The sky will continue to be mostly sunny, with only a few lingering clouds. Overnight temperatures will drop again into the middle 30s, with the clear sky maintaining through the night.

FRIDAY: The high temperature will be mild, just slightly cooler. Temperatures will be in the middle 50s. More sun and clear sky conditions are expected for the last day of the week. Temperatures overnight will be in the upper 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Temperatures will continue feeling comfortable through the weekend. The temperatures will range between the upper 50s and the middle 60s. Heavy cloud coverage returns, building in throughout the day Saturday. Rain chance returns for Saturday evening and into Sunday, currently at 50%. There will be a bit of range for the overnight low temperatures, anywhere from the upper 30s to the lower 50s.