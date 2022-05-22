A cold front moves through Sunday, bringing more rain & storm chances

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Our hot and dry stretch is over! A cold front will move through Sunday afternoon and bring more rain & storm chances to the region.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Mild and humid. Showers and maybe a rumble of thunder will move in after midnight, especially in our northwestern communities. These showers and storms will quickly lose steam and dissipate. Low near 69 degrees. Chance of rain: 40%. Here’s what the radar might look like at 2 AM Sunday morning:

SUNDAY: Off-and-on showers & storms likely. Chance of rain: 60%. High near 84 degrees. Winds becoming northwest.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Lingering showers and storms before midnight. Low near 68 degrees. Breezy at times.

NEXT WEEK: For the most part, we’ll have a chance for rain and storms each day. High temperatures will be in the low 80s, with low temperatures being in the upper 60s. Friday looks to be our next completely dry and sunny day. Next weekend is also looking dry and sunny… for now. We’ll see how it all plays out. Have a great rest of your weekend!