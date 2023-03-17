A cold party with St. Patty

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Cold air moved in behind the passing front, quickly dropping temperatures this afternoon. Temperatures will take some time to warm back up. We will start to feel warmer by Thursday of next week.

ST. PATRICK’S EVENING: Temperatures are going to keep dropping despite the cloud coverage maintaining through the night. Overnight temperatures are going to drop into the 30s tonight. Luckily, the temperatures tonight will be staying above freezing by a few degrees. Grab a couple of layers before going to party with St. Patty!

SATURDAY: Cloud coverage is going to be very slow moving out. This will leave Saturday with partly cloudy conditions. Temperatures are going to be staying cool, in the middle 50s. The clouds will start to lighten Saturday late afternoon and evening. The clearing will allow the overnight temperatures to take a big drop below freezing. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

SUNDAY: With overnight below freezing temperatures, frost is possible Sunday morning. Give yourself some extra time before heading to church or any other activities Sunday morning. The high temperatures are going to stay quite chilly, only reaching the upper 40s. The cloud coverage will be cleared out, so the sun will be able to be in full swing. Temperatures overnight will fall again below freezing, into the middle 20s. Frost will be possible again Monday morning.

NEXT WEEK: The temperatures will start off the week cool, but they will gradually warm up a little more each day of the week. High temperatures will be the warmest the end of next week. The cloud coverage will move back into the Deep South starting on Tuesday. Thursday and Friday have potential for bringing the next round of rain showers to northern Mississippi.