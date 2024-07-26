Late night rain going into the weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain chances are continuing throughout the next several days, with thunderstorm chances over the weekend. As the rain chance lightens up, temperatures are going to be on the rise.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain from the SW will work its way back into the viewing area later this evening. It will start in our SW corner of the viewing area and work its way North overnight and into Saturday morning. Temperatures tonight continue in the lower 70s.

WEEKEND: Temperatures are warming up! Highs are expected to be in the upper 80s, potentially lower 90s both days. Scattered rain maintains, with a chance for a few thunderstorms. Luckily, there is nothing indicating any severe risk. Overnight low temps continue in the low to middle 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Rain chance continues, though it looks to get lighter the further into the week we go. At the same time rain chances drop, temperatures are going to be on the rise. The is going to be returning, heading back into the low to middle 90s!