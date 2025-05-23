A Columbus fitness group hosts field day for the youth

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – As we wrap up the school year, students are finding ways to spend their summer days.

A Columbus fitness Group hosted a community field day for all 4th graders.

The Reimagine Fitness Group is moving outside the gym and into the community to educate the youth about health and wellness.

“Instead of trying to tell someone this is the right gym to come to, we are meeting you, where you are at,” Salem Gibson said.

The Reimagine Fitness Group promotes not only getting fit but also community outreach.

The group includes Core Fitness, The Fitness Factor, and the W8-RM, formerly known as Fitness Time.

They all came together to host the inaugural community field day for all fourth graders.

“When I was a kid and had the opportunity to take field trips, in order to do something like that, you got to have a collaboration of what we have going on here today, of businesses actually to bring that opportunity to the community,” Jason Sims said. “So, these kids can have that opportunity to come out to an event like this.”

Max Muscle Nutrition also partnered with the fitness group, talking about the importance of hydration.

The event allows students to learn about and get hands-on experience with all aspects of health and wellness.

Core Fitness executive director, Salem Gibson, said they aim to build community impact through fitness.

“No matter where you’re fitness journey is, we’ve got a place for you,” Gibson said. “If you are interested in classes and want to get a personal trainer, or if you are just looking for a social atmosphere, to be around people who also like taking care of themselves, we have different gyms that meet all those different needs.”

Those involved with the event said it’s engaging to connect with the youth about this important topic.

“Because they are out future brother,” Marcus Deloach said. “So when we are well off into whatever we are doing in our lives, they are the ones that are going to hold this community up. They are going to be the pillars and we have to teach the importance of the health and wellness to them, that is where it starts.”

“I said look guys my number one focus is making sure we are staying community-minded,” Gibson said. “I want to leave a legacy and we are more than just a treadmill. We use that slogan a lot but we are here to make sure that people understand wellness is so much more than just hitting the weights so we want to educate that as well.”

The Reimagine Fitness group said they will continue to host events in the community.

