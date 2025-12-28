A Columbus Resident reacts to recent shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) “It is very very disturbing and sad.” said Donald Pope, Columbus Resident.

Columbus Resident Donald Pope is outraged about a recent shooting. Columbus Police Officers responded to the 500 block of Waterworks Road for a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they also learned that two other victims had been taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital by personal vehicle.

“These days in time.” said Pope. “Violence has become a part of our culture, and it seems like the norm, but it is not the norm. It is a problem that is very difficult to answer how to fix it, because there are so many layers that you have to peel back”

According to CPD, investigators found out that an altercation led to the gunfire, and those three victims.

Pope said people need a better way to settle their differences.

“If you have a problem or issue with someone and you are hating someone and don’t know anything about them.” said Pope. “Where do you go? what do you do? So, if you get to know that person just to get the confusion or the misunderstanding out, then the beef or whatever is squashed.”

27-year-old J.T. Selvie is suffering from a single life-threatening gunshot wound, 31-year-old Damien Cureton and 35-year-old Anthony Studivant are suffering from a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

“That is more than three people because you have parents, siblings and nieces and nephews.” said Pope. “It affects more than just the people involved; it affects the community as well.”

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X