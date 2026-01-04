A Community Wash Day was held in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) A Starkville Resident is turning her pain into purpose.

Saperior Patton is the founder and President of the non profit organization called the Safe Place Foundation Incorporated.

The nonprofit organization held a “Community Wash Day” at Xtreme Clean Laundromat.

This allowed Starkville residents and Mississippi State University students, to use washers, dryers, and laundry detergent for free.

Patton said, this was all to make sure that people have a fresh start to the new year, she also says she knows how much of a help this can be to someone, because she was once the kids that did not have clean clothes.

“Growing up as a child.” said Patton.”I was that child with dirty clothes sometimes, so I know how it feels to be bullied, and I know how it feels to be self-conscious because your clothes are not clean.” We did not have a washer and dryer hookup; we had a two-bedroom apartment. We also did not have the means and the necessities, and I wanted to make sure that I gave back when I was able to, and that is what I was doing today.”

“It helps out tremendously because we have a little one year old, and her mother and me, we work.” said Kendrick Thompson, Starkville Resident. “A lot of times, we do not get a chance, and the clothes start to pile up, we do not get a chance to get to it sometimes with our schedules. This is help, it is blessfull, and it saves time and money on expenses.”

“I think it takes a huge load off of the parents, being that they just tried to have a great Christmas for their children.” said Patton. “You have children that are working, and they still have a hard time making ends meet. It helps them when they are having to decide to put food on the table, or have clean clothes, and it just relieves that load.”

20 people participated in the Community Wash Day, and Patton tells WCBI, she plans to hold the Wash Day every couple of months.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.