A copy and paste week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Not much will be changing for our forecast throughout the next several days. Temperatures will maintain the upper 80s/lower 90s, and the sun will stick around.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Relatively calm conditions tonight. The sky will stay mostly clear, giving us a great view of tonight’s full moon. Temperatures will slowly drop into the lower 60s. There is a chance for patchy fog overnight tonight and into Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: Fog will likely stick around into the morning hours, clearing once the sun comes up. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s for the middle of our week. Mostly clear day, expecting a few less clouds than what was seen Tuesday. Temperatures overnight will be mild, in the middle 60s. A chance for fog is possible again into Thursday morning.

FINISHING THE WEEK: Not much changing, thanks to a High Pressure settling in across the mid-south. Out of the week and into the weekend, temperatures will stay toasty during the day and mild at night. There will be plenty of sun to go around!