Man faces charges in two different counties after highway pursuit

CLAY/LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A missing man, a robbery, and a high-speed chase all ended in a crash this morning, on July 8.

Corey Thomas is now in the Clay County Jail and faces multiple charges from several agencies.

The chase ended just after 10 am at the Highway 82 exit onto Highway 45 in Columbus when the truck crashed down an embankment.

Authorities said it began in West Point after a robbery at Connie’s Fried Chicken.

The chase started in Clay County.

Investigators said Thomas had been reported missing since July 2024 and was found yesterday in Starkville.

They believe he stole a relative’s truck before the robbery.

He was arrested shortly after running off the road.

“West Point Police Department pursued him south on 45 alternate. And they do the right thing. And they called off the pursuit because they were approaching a work zone. I was able to get on the other side of the work zone and pursue him further into Lowndes County, and was able to make contact with the sheriff of Lowndes County, who assisted there. And he actually, he, along with I, we’re the ones that were able to apprehend the subject,” said Clay Co. Chief Deputy Stephen Woodruff.

after the crash, officers found guns and cash in the vehicle.

