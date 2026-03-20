A crash in Starkville sends two people to the hospital

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – An early afternoon crash in Oktibbeha County sent two people to the hospital and slowed traffic coming out of Starkville.

The two-car accident happened around 1 pm in the eastbound lane of Highway 82, near the Highway 182 exit.

At least two people were injured. A medical helicopter was called in for at least one of those.

Both eastbound lanes were blocked, and traffic had to be detoured around the area.

Several law enforcement and emergency agencies were on-scene.

The area was cleared around 3:15 pm.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

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