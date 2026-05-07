A Day out at Choctaw Lake

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss., (WCBI) — Next Saturday, as the school year winds down for children in Choctaw County and in the surrounding area, the Choctaw County Partnership will host A Day at the Lake.

The Choctaw County Partnership is promoting wildlife education while also giving families a way to relax.

The Partnership is teaming up with the Choctaw County Extension Service to hold A Day at the Lake at Choctaw Lake Saturday May 16.

In years past, the Kids Fishing Rodeo was held at the lake, but Interim Chamber Director Donna McKay said this year they wanted to change things up and open the event to as many people as possible – of all ages.

“We decided to partner with these other agencies so that we could open up the age group. because for the Kids’ Fishing Rodeo it was normally 11 and under. So we decided to open it up so we could have teenagers involved, grown ups involved, just whoever wants to participate.”

McKay says they just want people to come out and see what Choctaw Lake has to offer. She says there will be several events including a Touch-a-truck, Archery, Fishing, Kayaking, 4County will be on hand to do an electricity demonstration, as well as the Extension Service, Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks and the US Forestry Service.

“We’re hoping to open this up for the children so they can learn all about the wildlife. We have different stations that are going to be set up to where they can learn of the outside. We’re just trying to get our kids outdoors more.”