A Dozen Mississippi Lottery Scratch-Off Games to End

2nd Chance Promotional Drawing Will Award More Than $1.4 Million in Prizes

JACKSON, MISS. — According to an MSU Press Release, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation has announced the official end-date and the 2nd Chance promotional drawing date for a dozen scratch-off games.

Wednesday, July 8, 2026, will be the last day to purchase or sell the following games:

Game #136 – $2 Bankroll Doubler with a top prize of $20,000

Game #143 – $10 Gold 7s with a top prize of $200,000

Game #161 – $20 200X Cash Blitz with a top prize of $500,000

Game #167 – $3 Bingo Mania with a top prize of $30,000

Game #173 – $5 Lucky Dog with a top prize of $100,000

Game #183 – $10 Diamond White with a top prize of $200,000

Game #186 – $5 Wild Money with a top prize of $100,000

Game #188 – $5 5X the Joy/Cash with a top prize of $100,000

Game #199 – $5 20X the Money with a top prize of $100,000

Game #201 – $1 Piggy Bank Bucks with a top prize of $500

Game #223 – $2 Candy Cane Cash with a top prize of $500

Game #224 – $5 Merry Multiplier with a top prize of $50,000

Players have until Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026, to redeem valid prizes for these games.

2nd Chance Promotional Drawing Date

The 2nd Chance Promotional Drawing for these games will occur on Tuesday, October 13, 2026. Players have until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2026, to enter their non-winning tickets to qualify. Check the Mississippi Lottery Corporation’s website or official app for further details after the drawing has occurred. All winners will be contacted via certified letter.

Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Hot Streak

Mississippi Match 5 players have enjoyed an impressive streak of jackpot wins, with three jackpots hit in just three weeks. A $750,000 jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Warrior Express in Pontotoc for the May 25 drawing, followed by a $62,000 jackpot winner at Clark Oil Company 10 in Moss Point for the June 1 drawing and a $58,000 jackpot-winning ticket sold at Blue Sky #732 in Amory for the June 6 drawing. As of today, only the $750,000 Pontotoc jackpot has been claimed, leaving the winners of the Moss Point and Amory jackpots still waiting to come forward. The jackpot for tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $52,000.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Powerball drawing is an estimated $225 million, with an estimated cash value of $100.3 million while Lotto America’s jackpot is an estimated $28.92 million with an estimated cash value of $12.88 million. If hit, it would be the third largest jackpot in the game’s history. Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $392 million with an estimated cash value of $173.3 million.

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