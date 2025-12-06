A family is seeking justice after losing their loved one

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) “This is the hardest thing that I have ever encountered in my life.” said Torri Clay, Anfernee Orr’s mother

Torri Clay is still having a hard time wrapping her head around what happened to her son just three months ago

According to the Monroe County Coroner, Aberdeen Police Officers responded to Evergreen Drive around 2:30am on September 6th, about a shooting.

When they arrived, they found 28-year-old Anfernee Orr inside a vehicle, dead from a gunshot wound.

“That night, my whole life flashed before me.” said Clay. “That was the worst night of my life, getting a phone call and hearing that my son was shot down.”

With this being holiday season, that makes the loss even tougher.

“The holidays are very hard.” said Brittaney Rogers Vinson, Anfernee Orr’s First Cousin. “We do everything together as a family.”

At this time, there is no clear motive behind the shooting, and Brittany Rogers Vinson, Anfernee’s cousin, said, one of the hardest things about dealing with all of this, is seeing no one held responsible

“The pain that you have caused upon my aunt.” Said Vinson. “His sisters, his brothers and his kids, it hurts.”

Clay said, the only thing she and her family want to see, is the wheels of justice turn in their favor.

“I just want justice for my baby.” said Clay. “If you know something, say something.”

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Aberdeen Police Department, or Crimestoppers, and remember you can report anonymously.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X