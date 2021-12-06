A fatal car crash in Chickasaw county leaves one woman dead
Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
CHICKASAW COUNTY,Miss. (WCBI)- One Pheba woman is dead after a car crash in Chickasaw County.
32-year-old Brittany McQuiller was traveling south on Highway 45 Alternate when her vehicle ran off the right side of the road and hitting a tree.
McQuiller received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.