A fatal Easter Day shooting leaves one person dead

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)-Devasting news out of Starkville this Easter Sunday.

An afternoon shooting leaves one person dead.

- Advertisement -

Around 5:17 pm, Starkville Police Department responded to the intersection of Hilliard and Sherman St for reported gunshots.

Officers arrived on the scene finding 17-year-old Clifton Hester, of Starkville.

The suspects are believed to have fled on foot into a wooded area after firing the shots.

Investigators do not know what lead to the shooting but believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

If you have information, please contact the Starkville Police Department or Golden Triangle CrimeStoppers.