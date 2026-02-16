A fire burned over 100 acres in Amite County

AMITE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) On February 8th, a wildfire in Amite County burned 115 acres.

That wildfire was contained.

The Mississippi Forestry Commission would like to thank the wildland firefighters for their hard work in keeping our forests safe.

As we move through the winter and into spring, it is usually the peak time for fire activity in Mississippi.

If you are planning to burn, you are asked to check the forecast, clear the area, stay present, keep water ready, and always check for burn bans.

