A fire started inside of the Caledonia Pharmacy

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) An investigation is underway after a fire broke out in Lowndes County.

A little after 12:00 Saturday afternoon, District one firefighters from Caledonia responded to a structure fire at the Caledonia Pharmacy.

When they arrived, they found thermal and smoke damage, but the structure was saved.

Fire Coordinator Jim Robbins tells WCBI, the fire appears to have started on the main counter.

There was no structure damage, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

