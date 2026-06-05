Mississippi man found guilty in Alabama stabbing death

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — According to CBS Affiliate WJTV, a Mississippi man has been found guilty in a Mobile County stabbing death from 2018.

According to a Mobile County District Attorney’s Office news release, 52-year-old Stephen Davis Jr was found guilty of manslaughter after being previously charged with murder.

Officials said Carol Dowdlan was stabbed multiple times during an argument between her and Davis at their apartment.

Dowdlan was stabbed 10 times, with two of them being to the heart, according to the release. Davis used two different knives during the attack.

Although he was charged with murder, the jury found Davis guilty of the lesser charge.

Davis is scheduled to be sentenced on July 16, 2026.

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