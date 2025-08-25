A first responders lunch was held at Parkway Baptist Church

HOUSTON, MISS. (WCBI) One local church is trying to make sure the legacy of a former first responder is not forgotten, while also honoring those who currently serve.

Jeremy Voyles was a deputy at the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, and he was killed in the line of duty in August of 2019.

Saturday his church honored his legacy, show appreciation to other first responders

Parkway Baptist Church held a first responders lunch.

This gave all first responders in Chickasaw county an opportunity to enjoy a free meal.

Pastor of Parkway Baptist Church Randy Rinehart said, this was all to make sure first responders know they are appreciated.

“Jeremy was my personal friend and I know his family, and his daddy was police chief here and I have known him for a longtime.” said Rinehart. “We wanted to help, and we have off and on done something for first responders. We do this at the end of August because Jeremy was killed at the end of August. We always have the missing man table not just for Jeremy, but for the many others that were killed in the line of duty. I hope it means a lot because it comes from the heart, this is a small thing, but we have a big heart when it comes to first responders and all that they do.”

“It really just speaks to the community of “hey we care about you.” My father in law is actually the Pastor of Parkway Baptist Church in Houston Mississippi.” said James Shea, School Resource Officer for the Chickasaw County School District. “Under his leadership and others, they pushed it forward to really show support to first responders. This shows that they are really pushing it forward that they care about us.”

“It is just a great honor that they took the time out of their busy schedule to honor us and feed us.” said Keith Roberson, Chief Deputy at the Chickasaw county Sheriff’s office. “It also a great honor for us to come and be recognize in the community by these great citizens.” >

This was the sixth year of the lunch, and the Pastor Rinehart tells WCBI, the church will continue to show appreciation to first responders through this lunch every year.

