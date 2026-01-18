A free giveaway day was held in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) A Columbus resident is giving back to her hometown.

Moesha Clayborn and others held a “Giveback Day” for the community.

This allowed people to get free household items and clothes.

It also gave people a chance to get free water, a hot meal, and much more.

Event Organizer Moesha Clayborn said, this was all to help families during a time of need.

“I think it is just shining a light.” said Clayborn. “Sometimes you do not have to do too much, but people come in telling us thank you for what we are doing for them. I think it is giving a little bit of hope, it might not be monetary wise, but I think it shows that we are focusing on today, and then we can focus on tomorrow. A lot of times, people are focused on today, and that is what we are trying to do.”

Over 20 people showed up to the event, and Clayborn tells WCBI, she plans to hold the “Giveback Day” every two months.

