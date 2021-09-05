A full week of nice weather ahead!

SUMMARY: It seems like it’s been a while since there has been nothing but sun in the 7 day forecast! It has been a very wet summer across the region. Thankfully, beautiful and drier weather is moving into our area and should stick around for the next week! An initial cold front pushes through tonight (Sunday night), and we’ll see a second front late in the week to drop our temps a bit more and bring a taste of fall to NE MS and west AL!

SUNDAY NIGHT: A cold front has sparked showers and storms which will clear the area later this evening. We could see a few lingering showers overnight, but otherwise expect things to clear out from north to south. Lows around 70 degrees, patchy fog possible by morning.

LABOR DAY: We’ve really lucked out on holiday weekend weather this summer. Memorial day and July 4th were both dry, sunny and comfy, and labor day looks to continue that trend! Expect clearing skies, with drier air and a breeze out of the north. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

MONDAY NIGHT: A cool, comfy and clear night in store, with a low in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Slightly warmer for Tuesday, but still pretty comfortable. Highs top out in the mid to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies, with a stray shower not out of the question.

WEDNESDAY TO SUNDAY: Wednesday also looks dry, but a bit warmer in the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies. A second cold front moves through on Wednesday night, making Thursday and Friday the nicest days this week. Highs in the low to mid 80s, dry air, and lots of sunshine should help it feel a bit more like fall! Lows will also be refreshing, in the upper 50s t0 around 60 on Thursday and Friday nights. By the weekend, highs return to near the 90 degree mark with continued sunny conditions.

CONNECT WITH @WCBIWEATHER ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK, AND INSTAGRAM