A GCSO vehicle was struck Saturday morning

GRENADA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) A Grenada County Sheriff’s Office SUV, was struck by another vehicle on interstate 55.

The Deputy involved in this incident, was taken to an emergency room.

According to the Grenada County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy has been released from the emergency room.

The driver and the passenger in the other vehicle, are in serious condition.

G.C.S.O. said, this is a reminder to always slow down when you see blue lights, or anyone on the side of the road.

