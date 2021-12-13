A Georgia man charged after pursuit that started in Louisville

LOUISVILLE,Miss. (WCBI)- A Georgia man faces felony fleeing charges after he reportedly led agencies on a chase from Louisville into Rankin County.

Louisville Police Chief Sean Holdiness says 33-year-old Anthony Schweitzer, of Martinez ,Georgia, fled from officers during a traffic stop.

During the stop, it came over the radio Schweitzer is wanted in Georgia for burglary.

That’s when Schweitzer hit an officers vehicle and drove away.

Louisville police, Leake County, and Winston County were in car chase along with the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Rankin County and Flowood joined once it crossed into county lines.

In an attempt to disable the vehicle, deputies put out stop strips.

Holdiness say the car ran off the road and ended up in trees near Oak Ridge Road.

Schweitzer was taken to UMMC in Jackson for injuries.

No other injuries are reported.

WCBI have more information as it becomes available.