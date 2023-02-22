A Louisville girl died after being hit by SUV

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A 12-year-old Louisville girl was standing near a mailbox when she was hit by the driver of an SUV.

It happened Tuesday afternoon about 4:30 in the 300 block of Brooksville Road.

The girl was taken to Winston County Medical Center. Louisville Police tell WCBI she died from her injuries.

Mississippi Highway Patrol accident reconstructionists were requested and are assisting the Louisville Police in the ongoing investigation.