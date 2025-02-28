A great end to the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Northeast MS will have a beautiful end to the last week of February. March starts the Spring months off with a bang!

THURSDAY NIGHT: It is going to be a cold one! Overnight lows fall into the 30s/lower 40s tonight, thanks to a clear sky.

WEEKEND: Friday and Saturday continue the almost Spring-like conditions. High temperatures will be in the low to middle 70s both days, with plenty of sun! A weak, dry cold front will move across the state Saturday and bring in cooler temperatures Saturday night and Sunday.

Sunday morning will start with temperatures close to freezing and work into the lower 60s by the afternoon, building in some light cloud coverage.

NEXT WEEK: Potential for severe weather next week has increased and could continue to increase over the next several days. For now, exact timing is uncertain. But what we do know, showers and storms are expected Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. A cold front will be the driving motion of this system, tracking East into the mid-week. More details will come, stay tuned for more details over the weekend.