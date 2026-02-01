A Grenada man is in critical condition after a house fire

GRENADA Miss. (WCBI) The Grenada Fire Department received a call about a house fire at 865 Avenue of Pines.

When firefighters arrived, 80 percent of the home was damaged.

The homeowner was able to escape, but he was burned severely.

Two dogs were found dead inside of the home.

Grenada Fire Chief Wade Bloodworth tells WCBI, the homeowner did drive himself to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Grenada where he was treated and then taken to UMMC in Jackson.

His name is not being released at this time, but he is in critical condition.

The cause of the Fire is under investigation by the state Fire Marshal’s Office.

