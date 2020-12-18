A Houston woman is dead after a two car crash in Chickasaw Co.

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A two-car crash in Chickasaw County kills a Houston woman.
The accident happened on Highway 8, near the Natchez Trace, in Chickasaw County on Thursday night.
State troopers say a car driven by 49-year-old Wilson Parker was backing out of a driver way just before the collision.
The other vehicle involved was driven by 62-year-old Melvin Jackson of Aberdeen, who was eastbound on Highway 8.
A passenger in Parker’s car, 52-year-old Mabeline Vance of Houston, died at the scene.
Parker and 72-year-old Mattie Baskins were injured.
Jackson was not injured.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.