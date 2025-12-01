A juvenile has been found safely

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) Around 12:05 Saturday afternoon, Itawamba 911 received a call about a missing juvenile.

The juvenile got separated from family while out hunting.

Multiple agencies responded and began to search for the missing person.

The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office, the Tupelo Police Department, Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, and the Fulton, Dorsey, Houston, and Mantachie Fire Departments all responded to this incident.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X