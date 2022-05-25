A local family remembers their loved one after a weekend homicide

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI)- An area community is coming together after a deadly weekend shooting. Family members of the victim set up a small memorial to remember their loved one. Saturday night Eupora police responded to a shots fired call at a gas station; when officers arrived, they found 29- year- old Jordan Gaston dead on the floor.

The accused shooter, 26-year-old Joshua Oats was taken into custody immediately.

“I’m still lost for words I just can’t believe it. It really tore a hole in the whole community and the family because he was like the goat of the family,” said Gaston’s cousin Sandra Hill.

On Wednesday May 25, 2022 family and friends set up a small memorial in front of the store where Gaston was killed. Gaston wasn’t just a Eupora resident; he was a counselor at Winona Secondary School.

A statement from superintendent Dr. Teresa Jackson said, ” On Behalf of the district, I would like to offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

In true Dr. Gaston form, he quickly became a part of the Tiger family as he served both students and staff well. Dr. Gaston was a scholar, U.S. veteran, educational leader, and friend to many. He was always ready to listen and provide humor as needed. We are proud to have known Dr. Jordan Gaston and will miss him more than words can express,” said Jackson.

Gaston was very close to his family and his death has left a void.

“I’m heartbroken, but I get strength from God he’s been giving me so much strength,” said Angel Gatson, Jordan’s mother.

Gaston and the rest of his family and friends say they’ll miss many things about Jordan, especially the way he lit up a room.

Gaston said she’s thankful for the people that have called or showed up to her house in her darkest hour, but she had a message for people in her town and others.

“Put the guns down, it’s so much evil out here we have to get our thoughts and homes right we have to get our children right and cover your kids,” said Gatson.

Eupora police chief Lawarence Caradine said the investigation is ongoing and if anyone has any information or questions to call the Eupora police department