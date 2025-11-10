A local nonprofit organization held a thanksgiving feeding

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) With the high prices of food, and snap recipients not receiving their benefits for the month of November, hundreds of thousands are families are wondering where their next meal will come from, and if they will be able to enjoy the holidays this year.

Several businesses and organizations are stepping up to help those families in need, including nonprofits.

The “Turning it around” nonprofit organization held a thanksgiving feeding for the public.

The feeding allowed people to get free plates of food.

Founder of “Turning it Around” Jacquel Brown said, this is all to help the public during a time of need.

“For families right now, I think this is very needed, and not just because of the government shutdown, but because of the U.S. and what goes on here.” said Brown. “We see a lot of homeless people, but we try to help not just homeless people, but we try to help anyone that needs it, and just anyone that wants to come out and eat. It helps a lot when me and the Columbus Housing Authority and other organizations can collaborate and get together to do what we must do for people in the community.”

Brown tells WCBI, over 200 people were served at the Thanksgiving feeding.

