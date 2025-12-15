A local nonprofit organization is giving back to area families

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) A local nonprofit organization is giving back and making Christmas a little brighter for area families.

The non-profit organization called “B.G. On the Rise” held their second annual giveaway day for the community.

This allowed families to receive free coats, blankets, food, and toys for children.

The event also offered stocking stuffers, free turkeys, hams, and much more.

Event Co-organizer Mark Rex said this was all to lend a helping hand to area families during a time of need.

“It means everything to them, and it is great to see kids have a smile on their face.” said Rex. “Some of the kids might not have any gifts up under the tree, and to have a child come and give you a hug, it means the world to us.”

“What we are trying to do is just help out in any kind of small way, and we want to show people that we love them, and that Jesus loves them.” said Tim Cummings, Event Co-organizer. “We also want to show that he is here, and that he is alive and alive in us to give to others. That is what we are trying to do, just show love and love our neighbors.”

The event was held at Brookville Garden Apartments, and over 160 families were served.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X