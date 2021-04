LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A scary crash leaves a Lowndes County driver injured.

The accident happened on Tabernacle Road at about 1 PM.

Witnesses tell WCBI the SUV was going eastbound when it went off the road and flipped several times.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle. He was taken to Baptist Golden Triangle with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Lowndes County deputies are investigating the crash.