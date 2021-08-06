A Lowndes County inmate died on Thursday morning

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An inmate at the Lowndes County jail has died.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says the inmate was found unresponsive just after 7 AM Thursday inside their cell.

Coroner Greg Merchant says an autopsy will be done on 39-year-old Brian Jeffery Davis of Vernon, Alabama.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.

A cause of death is under investigation.

Hawkins says that Davis was being held in the Lowndes County jail on a drug charge and a hold for the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.